Ziaire Williams News: Back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Williams is not part of the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Cleveland, per Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com.

The Nets are getting Michael Porter and Noah Clowney back in the first unit Thursday. Williams has averaged 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.8 minutes per tilt in his last eight games off the bench.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
