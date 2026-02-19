Ziaire Williams News: Back to bench
Williams is not part of the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Cleveland, per Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com.
The Nets are getting Michael Porter and Noah Clowney back in the first unit Thursday. Williams has averaged 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.8 minutes per tilt in his last eight games off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2921 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1931 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1832 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 1634 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 1436 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More