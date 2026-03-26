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Ziaire Williams News: Career-high six steals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 6:41am

Williams recorded 19 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six steals, two assists and one rebound across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 109-106 loss to Golden State.

The 19 points led the Nets on the night, while the six steals were a career high for Williams. The fifth-year forward has started six of the last seven games, although he hasn't played more than 25 minutes in any of those contests. Over that stretch, Williams has averaged 13.0 points, 2.3 boards, 2.1 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor and 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
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