Ziaire Williams News: Cleared for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Williams (personal) is available for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Williams has missed Brooklyn's last two games while dealing with a personal matter, but he'll be back in action for Tuesday's matchup. He's averaging 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.0 steals over his last five outings.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
