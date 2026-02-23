Ziaire Williams News: Cleared for Tuesday
Williams (personal) is available for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Williams has missed Brooklyn's last two games while dealing with a personal matter, but he'll be back in action for Tuesday's matchup. He's averaging 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.0 steals over his last five outings.
