Ziaire Williams News: Drains four threes off bench

Williams had 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 22 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 144-139 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

The former Grizzly put together his best game so far with the Nets, setting season highs in points, threes and assists. Williams has had a significant role on the second unit to begin 2024-25, but his usage will likely shrink once Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) is ready to make his season debut.