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Ziaire Williams News: Fills in with 16 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 5:14am

Williams recorded 16 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 24 minutes during Monday's 134-99 loss to Portland.

Williams has served as the primary replacement for Noah Clowney (wrist) during his absence, and he's averaged a solid 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the last three games as a starter. Clowney is day-to-day and could return at any time, but Williams will serve in the first unit until he returns to full health.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
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