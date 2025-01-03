Ziaire Williams News: Gets 19 minutes in return

Williams (knee) tallied eight points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes in Thursday's 113-110 win over the Bucks.

Williams was back in action Thursday after a 12-game absence due to a left knee sprain. Though his numbers didn't jump off the page, Williams immediately took hold of a prominent spot in the rotation. He was on the court in crunch time and grabbed a key rebound with six seconds remaining, then was fouled and hit both of his free throws to give the Nets a three-point lead. Williams could see his role expand if the ankle injury that Cameron Johnson suffered in the closing seconds of Thursday's contest forces him to miss time.