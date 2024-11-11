Fantasy Basketball
Ziaire Williams News: Gets spot start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Williams will enter the starting lineup in Monday's game against the Pelicans, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

With Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) missing his first game of the year, Williams will receive his first start of the season. The 23-year-old has carved out a significant role off the bench thus far, and he has averaged 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals across 19.9 minutes per game in 10 regular-season outings.

