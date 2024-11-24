Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Williams (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Kings, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Williams has been dealing with an infection in his right foot of late, but he will be able to play through it Sunday. Williams has seen a decreased role over the last two games, logging 17 and 11 minutes respectively after logging seven straight contests of 20-plus minutes.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now