Ziaire Williams News: Good to go Sunday
Williams (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Kings, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Williams has been dealing with an infection in his right foot of late, but he will be able to play through it Sunday. Williams has seen a decreased role over the last two games, logging 17 and 11 minutes respectively after logging seven straight contests of 20-plus minutes.
