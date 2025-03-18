Fantasy Basketball
Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 2:55pm

Williams (Achilles) is available for Tuesday's game against Boston, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Williams will return to game action after missing Sunday's win over Atlanta due to left Achilles soreness. The 23-year-old swingman has carved out a significant role for the Nets this season, and over his last five appearances (all starts), he has averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks across 31.6 minutes per contest.

