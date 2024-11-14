Ziaire Williams News: Leads way with 23 points

Williams closed Wednesday's 139-114 loss to the Celtics with 23 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 26 minutes.

Williams continues to play well in place of Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), an unlikely outcome considering Williams was averaging 8.3 points in his first 10 appearances off the bench. The Stanford product has tallied 12 and now 23 points in two straight starts while collecting 15 total rebounds along the way. Given Williams' recent success, look for him to draw another start Friday in New York if Finney-Smith can't go.