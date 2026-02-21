Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams News: Missing Sunday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Williams (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Williams will be sidelined for a second consecutive game while attending to a personal matter, and his next chance to play is Tuesday against the Mavericks. Terance Mann, Jalen Wilson and Ochai Agbaji are slated to see more minutes off the bench in Williams' absence.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
23 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
33 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
34 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
Author Image
Dan Bruno
36 days ago