Ziaire Williams News: Missing Sunday's contest
Williams (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Williams will be sidelined for a second consecutive game while attending to a personal matter, and his next chance to play is Tuesday against the Mavericks. Terance Mann, Jalen Wilson and Ochai Agbaji are slated to see more minutes off the bench in Williams' absence.
