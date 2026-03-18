Ziaire Williams News: Moves back to second unit
Williams will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Williams will come off the bench after making back-to-back starts. He played 21 and 20 minutes in those starts, respectively. Brooklyn will trot out a first unit of Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Danny Wolf, Noah Clowney and Nic Claxton.
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