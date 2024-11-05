Ziaire Williams News: Nabs two steals Monday
Williams chipped in two points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 21 minutes during Monday's 106-104 victory over the Grizzlies.
Williams was a non-factor on the offensive end against his former squad. The 23-year-old reached double-digit points in three straight outings, though in his last two regular-season appearances he has amassed only six points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist while shooting a combined 2-for-7 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range. The fourth-year forward has yet to play fewer than 16 minutes in a game this year, though the eventual return of Noah Clowney (hip), Trendon Watford (hamstring) and Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) could affect Williams' playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now