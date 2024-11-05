Ziaire Williams News: Nabs two steals Monday

Williams chipped in two points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 21 minutes during Monday's 106-104 victory over the Grizzlies.

Williams was a non-factor on the offensive end against his former squad. The 23-year-old reached double-digit points in three straight outings, though in his last two regular-season appearances he has amassed only six points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist while shooting a combined 2-for-7 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range. The fourth-year forward has yet to play fewer than 16 minutes in a game this year, though the eventual return of Noah Clowney (hip), Trendon Watford (hamstring) and Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) could affect Williams' playing time.