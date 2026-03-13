Ziaire Williams News: Not listed on injury report
Williams (illness) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday's game versus the 76ers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Williams is set to return from a two-game stint on the sidelines Saturday, and he could see major minutes with Michael Porter (ankle) not expected to play. Williams could be someone to consider as a streamer Saturday for those seeking some points, triples and steals.
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