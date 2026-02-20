Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams News: Not playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 8:18am

Williams is listed out for Friday's game against the Thunder due to a personal matter.

The Nets haven't indicated if Williams will be back with the team for the final game of its road trip Sunday in Atlanta. With Williams sitting out Friday along with Nic Claxton (ankle) and with rookie first-round pick Ben Saraf currently in the G League, the Nets should have openings in the rotation for Terance Mann, Jalen Wilson and Ochai Agbaji.

