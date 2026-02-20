Ziaire Williams News: Not playing Friday
Williams is listed out for Friday's game against the Thunder due to a personal matter.
The Nets haven't indicated if Williams will be back with the team for the final game of its road trip Sunday in Atlanta. With Williams sitting out Friday along with Nic Claxton (ankle) and with rookie first-round pick Ben Saraf currently in the G League, the Nets should have openings in the rotation for Terance Mann, Jalen Wilson and Ochai Agbaji.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 193 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2924 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1934 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1835 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 1637 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More