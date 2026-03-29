Ziaire Williams News: Not starting versus Sacramento
Williams won't start in Sunday's game against the Kings, according to Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com.
Williams started in each of the Nets' last five contests, most recently amassing 16 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals in Friday's 116-99 loss to the Lakers. However, the 24-year-old will head back to the bench, with Terance Mann returning to the starting lineup.
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