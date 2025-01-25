Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams News: Not starting vs. MIami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 3:00pm

Williams is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Heat, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Williams is returning from a two-game absence due to a sprained left ankle. While he's been a regular starter of late, he'll be part of the second unit in this one. Williams is averaging 11.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game since the beginning of January.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now