Ziaire Williams News: Not starting vs. MIami
Williams is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Heat, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Williams is returning from a two-game absence due to a sprained left ankle. While he's been a regular starter of late, he'll be part of the second unit in this one. Williams is averaging 11.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game since the beginning of January.
