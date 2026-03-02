Ziaire Williams News: Quiet in 33 minutes
Williams closed Sunday's 106-102 loss to the Cavaliers with four points (2-2 FG), five assists and one steal in 33 minutes.
Williams wasn't able to capitalize on a major workload off the bench. He remains a poor fantasy option with averages of 3.3 points, 1.5 assist and 1.0 rebounds in 21.3 minutes over his last four outings.
