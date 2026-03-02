Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams News: Quiet in 33 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 11:42am

Williams closed Sunday's 106-102 loss to the Cavaliers with four points (2-2 FG), five assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

Williams wasn't able to capitalize on a major workload off the bench. He remains a poor fantasy option with averages of 3.3 points, 1.5 assist and 1.0 rebounds in 21.3 minutes over his last four outings.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
42 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
43 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
Author Image
Dan Bruno
45 days ago