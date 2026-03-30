Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams News: Removed from rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Williams (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Nets' 116-99 win over the Kings.

In an effort to open up playing time for every player on the 15-man roster and all three two-way players, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez has been shaking up his rotation from game to game over the last few weeks as the season winds down. Williams ended up being squeezed out Sunday, ending a stretch of eight consecutive appearances during which he had averaged 13.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.4 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 22.6 minutes per game. While Williams will stick in the rotation more often than not over the Nets' final seven games, his unexpected absence Sunday illustrates the risk that he and all Brooklyn players will carry as streaming options down the stretch.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago