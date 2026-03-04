Ziaire Williams News: Scores 16 despite shooting woes
Williams recorded 16 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 124-98 loss to the Heat.
The fact that Williams went 8-for-9 from the charity stripe salvaged his fantasy performance in a game where he went 3-for-10 from the floor, including 1-for-5 in two-pointers. This was the first time Williams scored in double digits since the end of the All-Star break, and his lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis, both in terms of his role and production, limits his fantasy upside considerably. If he continues to come off the bench, he's not a player worth targeting even as a streaming alternative.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1913 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2934 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1944 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1845 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 1647 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More