Ziaire Williams News: Scores 16 despite shooting woes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Williams recorded 16 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 124-98 loss to the Heat.

The fact that Williams went 8-for-9 from the charity stripe salvaged his fantasy performance in a game where he went 3-for-10 from the floor, including 1-for-5 in two-pointers. This was the first time Williams scored in double digits since the end of the All-Star break, and his lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis, both in terms of his role and production, limits his fantasy upside considerably. If he continues to come off the bench, he's not a player worth targeting even as a streaming alternative.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams
