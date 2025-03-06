Fantasy Basketball
Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams News: Slides to bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 4:58pm

Williams will come off the bench during Thursday's game against Golden State, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Keon Johnson will join the starting five on Thursday, pushing Williams to the bench for the first time since Jan. 27. Over his last 10 outings, the 23-year-old has averaged 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals across 26.0 minutes per contest.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
