Ziaire Williams News: Sliding to second unit
Williams won't start Friday's game against Atlanta.
Terance Mann will return to the first unit, pushing Williams out of the starting five. The 24-year-old forward went unused off the bench in Sunday's win over Sacramento and isn't guaranteed meaningful burn if he's not starting. Still, he has averaged 14.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five appearances off the bench.
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