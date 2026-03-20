Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams News: Starting sans Clowney

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Williams will start Friday's game against New York, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With Noah Clowney (wrist) out, Williams will get the starting nod for the third time this month. As a starter this season (seven games), he has averaged 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 24.6 minutes per contest.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
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