Ziaire Williams News: Starting sans Clowney
Williams will start Friday's game against New York, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
With Noah Clowney (wrist) out, Williams will get the starting nod for the third time this month. As a starter this season (seven games), he has averaged 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 24.6 minutes per contest.
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