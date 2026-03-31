Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Williams will start Tuesday's game against the Hornets, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

After going unused off the bench in Sunday's win over Sacramento, Williams will return to the first unit Tuesday. As a starter this season (12 games), the 24-year-old forward has averaged 13.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.1 assists in 24.3 minutes per tilt.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago