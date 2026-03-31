Ziaire Williams News: Starting Tuesday

Williams will start Tuesday's game against the Hornets, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

After going unused off the bench in Sunday's win over Sacramento, Williams will return to the first unit Tuesday. As a starter this season (12 games), the 24-year-old forward has averaged 13.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.1 assists in 24.3 minutes per tilt.