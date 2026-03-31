Ziaire Williams News: Starting Tuesday
Williams will start Tuesday's game against the Hornets, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
After going unused off the bench in Sunday's win over Sacramento, Williams will return to the first unit Tuesday. As a starter this season (12 games), the 24-year-old forward has averaged 13.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.1 assists in 24.3 minutes per tilt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 292 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22 Streaming Targets4 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 229 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 1615 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More