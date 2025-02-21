Ziaire Williams News: Struggles from deep

Williams chipped in 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 loss to Cleveland.

Williams has struggled with his outside shot all season, converting just 31.7 percent of his 4.1 three-point attempts per contest. Since returning to the starting lineup on Jan. 29, Williams is averaging 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.6 minutes on 40.3/32.5/93.3 shooting splits.