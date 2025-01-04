Ziaire Williams News: Team-high 19 points as starter
Williams logged 19 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 22 minutes of play during Saturday's 123-94 loss to the 76ers.
After missing a slew of games to a knee injury and coming off the bench against the Bucks on Thursday, Williams made his return to the starting lineup. He looked right at home, posting his second-most efficient shooting performance of the season while he was at it. Until Ben Simmons (calf) returns to the lineup, the fourth-year guard could remain in the starting unit, where he's averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 assists per game. Simmons's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Suns.
