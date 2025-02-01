Ziaire Williams News: Team-high 21 points Saturday

Williams logged 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during the Nets' 110-98 win over the Rockets.

It was a balanced scoring effort for the Nets on Saturday, with six players scoring in double digits and Williams leading the way with 21 points. Williams has scored in double digits in consecutive games after scoring 13 points cumulatively in the three games prior. Williams will look to duplicate his performance in Tuesday's rematch against Houston.