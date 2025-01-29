Ziaire Williams News: Will start against Charlotte

Williams will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Williams will make his 17th start of the 2024-25 campaign for the Nets on Wednesday on the road in Charlotte. In 16 games as a starter ahead of the matchup with the Hornets, the 23-year-old has averaged 11.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 39.5 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from deep.