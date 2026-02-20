Ziaire Williams News: Won't play Friday
Williams (personal) is out for Friday's game against the Thunder.
It's unclear if Williams will be back with the team Sunday against Atlanta. With Williams out, Drake Powell could be more involved for Brooklyn.
