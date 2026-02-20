Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams News: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Williams (personal) is out for Friday's game against the Thunder.

It's unclear if Williams will be back with the team Sunday against Atlanta. With Williams out, Drake Powell could be more involved for Brooklyn.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
