Zion Williamson Injury: Continues to progress in recovery
Williams (hamstring) was seen getting work off to the side of Thursday's shootaround, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Williamson hasn't played since Nov. 6 due to a left hamstring strain but is expected to be re-evaluated in the next few days. While the 24-year-old forward continues to progress in his recovery, there is no indication he has been cleared for full-contact practice.
