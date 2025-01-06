Fantasy Basketball
Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson Injury: Could return this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Pelicans coach Willie Green said Monday that Williamson (hamstring) could return to action this week, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Williamson has been sidelined since Nov. 6 with a hamstring strain, but he practiced in full Monday which included a 5-on-5 scrimmage. The Pelicans will release their official injury report Monday evening, and it will be interesting to see what designation Williamson is given for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

