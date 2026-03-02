Zion Williamson Injury: Could return Tuesday
Williamson (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Williamson is in danger of missing a second consecutive matchup while nursing a right ankle sprain. He'll presumably need to prove his health during shootaround and pregame warmups to gain clearance to play Tuesday evening.
