Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson Injury: Could return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Williamson (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

Williamson is in danger of missing a second consecutive matchup while nursing a right ankle sprain. He'll presumably need to prove his health during shootaround and pregame warmups to gain clearance to play Tuesday evening.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago