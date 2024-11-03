Zion Williamson Injury: Dealing with hamstring tightness

Williamson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks due to right hamstring tightness.

Williamson is a late addition to the injury report, which isn't a good sign for his availability. With Trey Murphy (hamstring), Herbert Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (hand) and CJ McCollum (thigh) all already ruled out, Williamson's absence would be another tough blow for the shorthanded Pelicans.