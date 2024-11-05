Zion Williamson Injury: Deemed questionable for Wednesday
Williams (thigh) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Williamson is in danger of missing his third straight contest while dealing with right thigh soreness. If Williamson is unable to suit up against Cleveland, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Javonte Green should continue to receive increased playing time.
