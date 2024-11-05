Fantasy Basketball
Zion Williamson Injury: Deemed questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Williams (thigh) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williamson is in danger of missing his third straight contest while dealing with right thigh soreness. If Williamson is unable to suit up against Cleveland, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Javonte Green should continue to receive increased playing time.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
