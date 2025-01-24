Zion Williamson Injury: Expected to play Saturday

Williamson (illness) is expected to play against the Grizzlies on Saturday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Williamson did not play in the Pelicans' last two games due to an illness, but he appears to have had enough time to rebuild his conditioning to play Saturday. Williamson averaged 20.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over 25.8 minutes per game in the four outings since returning from a hamstring injury.