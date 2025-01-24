Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson Injury: Expected to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Williamson (illness) is expected to play against the Grizzlies on Saturday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Williamson did not play in the Pelicans' last two games due to an illness, but he appears to have had enough time to rebuild his conditioning to play Saturday. Williamson averaged 20.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over 25.8 minutes per game in the four outings since returning from a hamstring injury.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now