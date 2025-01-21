Zion Williamson Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Williamson (illness) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Williamson missed Monday's game against the Jazz with an illness and may be trending toward missing Wednesday's game against the Bucks. If the star forward can't go, the Pelicans could turn to Javonte Green, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Daniel Theis, especially if Yves Missi (illness) doesn't play, as he is also listed as questionable against Milwaukee.