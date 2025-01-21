Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Williamson (illness) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Williamson missed Monday's game against the Jazz with an illness and may be trending toward missing Wednesday's game against the Bucks. If the star forward can't go, the Pelicans could turn to Javonte Green, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Daniel Theis, especially if Yves Missi (illness) doesn't play, as he is also listed as questionable against Milwaukee.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now