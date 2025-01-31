Fantasy Basketball
Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson Injury: Iffy Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 10:17am

Williamson (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against Boston.

Williamson is in jeopardy of missing Friday's contest while he deals with a non-COVID illness. If the star big man is sidelined, Javonte Green and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will likely see an uptick in playing time. Williamson has appeared in three consecutive outings, during which he has averaged 29.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals across 27.0 minutes per contest.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
