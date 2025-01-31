Zion Williamson Injury: Iffy Friday

Williamson (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against Boston.

Williamson is in jeopardy of missing Friday's contest while he deals with a non-COVID illness. If the star big man is sidelined, Javonte Green and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will likely see an uptick in playing time. Williamson has appeared in three consecutive outings, during which he has averaged 29.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals across 27.0 minutes per contest.