Zion Williamson Injury: Leaves early with ankle injury
Williamson won't return to Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a right ankle injury. He finished with four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across 11 minutes.
Williamson checked out of the contest with 9:33 remaining in the second quarter after suffering the injury. The severity of the ankle issue isn't clear, but the star forward faces a short turnaround if he hopes to suit up in Sunday's game against the Clippers. Karlo Matkovic and Derik Queen would be candidates to take on increased minutes if Williamson ends up sitting Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 282 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 282 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More