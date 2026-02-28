Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson Injury: Leaves early with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 2:01pm

Williamson won't return to Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a right ankle injury. He finished with four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across 11 minutes.

Williamson checked out of the contest with 9:33 remaining in the second quarter after suffering the injury. The severity of the ankle issue isn't clear, but the star forward faces a short turnaround if he hopes to suit up in Sunday's game against the Clippers. Karlo Matkovic and Derik Queen would be candidates to take on increased minutes if Williamson ends up sitting Sunday.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago