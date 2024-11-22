Zion Williamson Injury: Not close to returning

Williamson (hamstring) is not close to returning and remains without a timetable, Shams Charania of ESPN said during an appearance on NBA Today. "I am told Williamson is not remotely close to coming back. Typically, it's a 4-6 week injury, but the Pelicans are bracing for him to be out beyond that point. I am told he has received multiple injections in that hamstring," Charania stated.

Given Williamson's injury history, this is an unsurprising, yet disappointing, update. With the Pelicans preparing for an absence that will likely extend past mid-December, it wouldn't be shocking to see Williamson held out until after Christmas or even into the New Year. The star forward averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in his six appearances this season. Williamson appeared in a career-high 70 regular-season games last season after playing in only 114 contests over his first four NBA campaigns. On the bright side, New Orleans did get positive updates on CJ McCollum (thigh), Dejounte Murray (hand), Herbert Jones (shoulder), Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Jordan Hawkins (back) recently. Ingram and Hawkins are back in the lineup after brief absences, while McCollum, Murray and Jones have been ramping up at practices.