Williamson (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener versus Chicago, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Williamson was forced to miss practice Tuesday due to an ailment, and it will sideline him for the Pelicans' Opening Night. The Pelicans will travel cross-country Thursday afternoon in advance of Friday's game versus Portland, and coach Willie Green expressed optimism that Williamson will make the trip.