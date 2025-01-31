Zion Williamson Injury: Out Friday with stomach illness

Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Williamson is dealing with a stomach illness and won't play Friday against the Celtics, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

After filling up the stat sheet in Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks with 29 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes, Williamson fell ill and will now have to miss his 36th game of the season. With Williamson sidelined, Javonte Green and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will likely cover most of the minutest at power forward.