Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson Injury: Present at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 10:42am

Williamson (thigh) was present at Wednesday's morning shootaround, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williamson is still carrying a questionable tag for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers after missing two straight games. If he's sidelined for a third straight, guys like Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Javonte Green could continue to see an uptick in minutes.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now