Zion Williamson Injury: Questionable for Monday

Williamson is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz due to an illness.

Williamson is dealing with a non-COVID illness, but the questionable tag suggests a decision on his status will be made closer to Monday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff. The star forward has made four appearances this month, averaging 20.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.