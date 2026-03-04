Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 3:55pm

Williamson (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game in Sacramento.

Williamson played through the ankle issue in Tuesday's loss to the Lakers, but with Thursday's game being the first of a back-to-back set against the 14-49 Kings, it wouldn't be shocking to see Williamson take the night off. If he is forced to the sidelines, that would open up minutes for Saddiq Bey and Derik Queen.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
