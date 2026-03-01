Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Williamson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Williamson left in the second quarter of Saturday's win over the Jazz due to a right ankle injury, but he may not need to miss time despite the Pelicans playing the second leg of a back-to-back set Sunday. Rookie first-rounder Derik Queen figures to be the top candidate to enter the Pelicans' starting lineup if Williamson is unable to play.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson
