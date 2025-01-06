Fantasy Basketball
Zion Williamson Injury: Questionable to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Williamson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

A left hamstring strain has caused Williamson to miss the Pelicans' last 27 games. Per Guillory, head coach Willie Green said Monday that Williamson has a chance to return to action this week, and that could come as early as Tuesday's Western Conference battle. In the six games prior to his injury, Williamson averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 blocks over 31.0 minutes per contest.

