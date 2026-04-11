Zion Williamson Injury: Remaining out versus Minnesota
Williamson (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
Williamson has missed the last two games, and with New Orleans eliminated from postseason contention, it is easy to understand why he isn't suiting up for the final game of the 2025-26 campaign. Without Williamson in the lineup, Derik Queen will likely receive as many minutes as he can handle.
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