Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson Injury: Remaining out versus Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Williamson (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Minnesota.

Williamson has missed the last two games, and with New Orleans eliminated from postseason contention, it is easy to understand why he isn't suiting up for the final game of the 2025-26 campaign. Without Williamson in the lineup, Derik Queen will likely receive as many minutes as he can handle.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago