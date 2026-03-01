Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Williamson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Williamson will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set after spraining his right ankle in Saturday's win over the Jazz. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Lakers. With the star forward sidelined, Derik Queen and Karlo Matkovic are candidates to see increased playing time.

