Zion Williamson Injury: Wednesday's game postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 10:49am

The NBA announced that Wednesday's game between the Bucks and Pelicans has been postponed.

Due to a snow storm in New Orleans, the Pelicans were forced to postpone this game, with several roads in the area closed as a result of the extreme weather conditions. Williamson was considered questionable for this contest, but will now get a couple of extra days to recover for Friday's game versus Memphis.

