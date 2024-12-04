Fantasy Basketball
Zion Williamson Injury: Will be evaluated in two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Williamson is "progressing well through rehabilitation" of his left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

Williamson's setback-free progression amid a multi-week absence bodes well, and Dec. 19 versus Houston becomes the next landmark game in Williamson's timeline. New Orleans will certainly exercise caution with the 24-year-old's long-term health, but residing in last place in the Western Conference could push the agenda.

